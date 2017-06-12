Home / MENA / Syrian army and allies step up bombing of rebels in Deraa city

Syrian army and allies step up bombing of rebels in Deraa city

AMMAN (Reuters) – The Syrian army and Iran-backed militia forces have escalated attacks against a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, a possible prelude to a large-scale campaign to wrest full control of the city, rebels and residents said on Monday.
