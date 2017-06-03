Home / MENA / Syrian army advance helps secure Aleppo road

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army said on Saturday it had seized mountainous territory from Islamic State to the east of the road linking Damascus to Aleppo, helping to secure a critical lifeline for the government that has often come under IS attack.
