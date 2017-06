Swiss Tech Company Berlinger Special AG to Introduce a New Generation of its Universally-used BEREG-KIT Security Bottles this Autumn

GANTERSCHWIL, Switzerland, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

A new generation of anti-doping security bottles

Swiss technology company Berlinger Special AG has developed a totally new generation of the security bottles which it supplies for anti-doping testing worldwide over the past…

Original Article