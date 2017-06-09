Sweet success? New Zealand crowdfunding campaign raises millions in bid to save chocolate factory

Closure of Dunedin Cadbury would put 350 employees out of work but locals hope to buy its equipment and start a new factory

A crowdfunding campaign to save a chocolate factory in New Zealand has raised NZ$3.3 million in less than two days, prompting hopes that locals can continue the tradition of chocolate-making – and eating.

Mondalez International announced in February it planned to close its 80-year-old Dunedin Cadbury factory next year, putting 350 employees out of work and shifting production to larger Australian plants.

Continue reading…