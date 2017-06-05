Sunken Australian warship HMAS Perth ransacked by illegal scavengers

Only 40% remains of the final resting place for 353 Australian navy sailors who drowned off the coast of Java in the second world war, archaeologists say

One of Australia’s most treasured second world war warships has been illegally salvaged for metal, and in the process a war grave for more than 300 sailors has been devastated, maritime archaeologists say.

An Australian-Indonesia expedition conducted a dive on the wreck of HMAS Perth, which sank in 1942 following a fierce battle against the imperial Japanese navy on the north-west tip of Java.

