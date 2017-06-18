Suicide bombers attack Afghan police HQ, killing or wounding dozens

Up to five attackers targeted the building in Gardez in latest assault by the Taliban

Dozens of people have been killed or wounded after up to five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.



The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began at around 6:30am (2am GMT) when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

