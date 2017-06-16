Suicide bomber strikes at Shia mosque in western Kabul

Several killed in latest of a string of attacks on civilians in Afghanistan during holy month of Ramadan

At least four people have been killed in Kabul after a suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a mosque where worshippers had gathered for an important Shia holiday.



Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after weeks of escalating violence that have turned this year’s holy month of Ramadan into one of the most violent periods in the Afghan capital since 2001.

