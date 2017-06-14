Home / World / Street wars 2035: can cyclists and driverless cars ever co-exist?

Street wars 2035: can cyclists and driverless cars ever co-exist?

32 mins ago World Comments Off on Street wars 2035: can cyclists and driverless cars ever co-exist?

Driverless cars appear unstoppable – except of course you can simply walk in front of one and force it to brake. Could this conundrum eventually mean a return to a dystopian world of segregated urban highways?

Picture yourself cycling down a city street in the year 2035. You’re late for a meeting, but the road you must cross ahead has recently been designated an “Autonomous Vehicle-only” route, where platoons of driverless cars whizz past, mere centimetres apart from each other. You can’t ride across it, as cyclists and pedestrians have been banned for fear they would slow the driverless traffic. You have to find a way around.

The clock is ticking. Do you attempt to climb the barrier and make a dash through the traffic? As you wait, you see a group of kids on a side street which is open to all traffic. They are darting between driverless pods and forcing them to a stop. It’s a popular game.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Yemeni children infected by cholera at rate of one every 35 seconds

Save the Children warns rate of infection has tripled in two weeks, fuelled by near-famine conditions and crippled infrastructure The cholera outbreak in Yemen is escalating at an alarming rate, with experts warning that a child is now infected with the disease every 35 seconds, according to Save the Children. Grant Pritchard, the charity’s director in Yemen, warned the country is on “the verge of total collapse” as a combination of near-famine conditions and crippled infrastructure fuel the spread of cholera. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.