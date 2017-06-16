Home / World / Steve Scalise still in critical condition but has ‘improved’, hospital says

Steve Scalise still in critical condition but has ‘improved’, hospital says

Earlier Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visited the congressman at the hospital, later saying ‘He’s in some trouble … he’s going to be OK, we hope’

Steve Scalise, the majority whip who was shot when a gunman opened fire during a congressional Republican baseball practice, is doing better but remains in critical condition, according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where the congressman is being treated.

“He remains in critical condition but has improved in the last 24 hours,” the hospital said. “The congressman will require additional operations and will be in the hospital for some time.”

