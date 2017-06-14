GENEVA (Reuters) – Intensified coalition air strikes supporting an assault by U.S.-backed forces on Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria are causing a "staggering loss of civilian life", United Nations war crimes investigators said on Wednesday.
‘Staggering’ civilian deaths from U.S.-led air strikes in Raqqa: U.N.
