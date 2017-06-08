Staff at Sharara strike after death of colleague

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 8 June 2017: Sharara oil field has closed as a result of a strike by workers over the drowning of a colleague. They are angry over the apparent delay of an air ambulance called in to try and resuscitate the man after he fell into a pool on Tuesday night. Prior […]Original Article
