Spirits high among Kurds in Syria as coalition battles for Raqqa
RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) – Kurdish fighter Habun Kamishli proudly recalled the cat and mouse game she played with an Islamic State suicide bomber in the Syrian town of Raqqa, where the militant group is likely to make its last stand.