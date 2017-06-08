Special K: tennis player in legal battle with Kellogg’s over nickname

Cereal company wants to stop Thanasi Kokkinakis using trademark in branding campaign that would include clothing

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis is facing a court battle over his right to use his Special K nickname commercially.



A directions hearing between Kellogg’s, the breakfast cereal maker that owns the right to the Special K trademark in Australia, and Kokkinakis took place in the federal court in Adelaide on Thursday.

