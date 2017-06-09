Home / MENA / South Sudan rebels claim responsibility for deadly convoy attack

South Sudan rebels claim responsibility for deadly convoy attack

Editor 1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on South Sudan rebels claim responsibility for deadly convoy attack 6 Views

JUBA (Reuters) – South Sudan's rebels have claimed responsibility for an ambush on a convoy of buses and other vehicles traveling on a major highway that killed at least 14 people, the opposition said on Friday.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Iran’s Khamenei says attacks to increase hatred toward U.S., Saudi: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday attacks in Tehran by Islamic State that killed at least 17 people will increase hatred toward the United States and Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved