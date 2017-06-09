JUBA (Reuters) – South Sudan's rebels have claimed responsibility for an ambush on a convoy of buses and other vehicles traveling on a major highway that killed at least 14 people, the opposition said on Friday.
South Sudan rebels claim responsibility for deadly convoy attack
