South Korea's Blue House asks lawmakers to approve of foreign minister nominee

South Korea’s Blue House asks lawmakers to approve of foreign minister nominee

Editor 5 hours ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea's presidential office on Friday requested parliament approve President Moon Jae-in's pick for foreign minister, U.N. veteran officer Kang Kyung-wha, as Moon prepares for multiple summits, starting with the United States. Original Article

