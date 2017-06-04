Home / MENA / South Africa’s Zuma denies owning ‘palace’ in Dubai

South Africa’s Zuma denies owning ‘palace’ in Dubai

Editor 48 mins ago MENA Comments Off on South Africa’s Zuma denies owning ‘palace’ in Dubai 5 Views

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a "palace" in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Sunday, after local media reported that an influential family bought him a home in the wealthy Gulf state.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Qatar says six of its soldiers wounded on Saudi-Yemeni border

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar said on Saturday that six of its soldiers were wounded on the Saudi border with Yemen while serving in a Saudi-led military coalition fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved