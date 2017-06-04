JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a "palace" in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Sunday, after local media reported that an influential family bought him a home in the wealthy Gulf state.
South Africa’s Zuma denies owning ‘palace’ in Dubai
