Home / MENA / Some Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld

Some Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld

Editor 6 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Some Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld 7 Views

GAZA (Reuters) – Scores of former Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel and living in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday their stipends from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority have been suspended in an apparent bid to appease Israel and the United States.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Syrian army advances against Islamic State in Aleppo province: state media, monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and allied forces captured the last major town held by Islamic State in Aleppo province on Sunday, state media and a war monitoring group said.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved