GAZA (Reuters) – Scores of former Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel and living in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday their stipends from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority have been suspended in an apparent bid to appease Israel and the United States.
Some Palestinian ex-prisoners in Gaza say their salaries withheld
