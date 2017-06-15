Somalia restaurant siege: 17 dead as gunmen take hostages in Mogadishu

10 captives released but attackers remain inside after car bombing followed by storming of popular eatery in troubled nation’s capital

Gunmen posing as military forces held an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, according to police and an ambulance driver.

Two of the gunmen were shot dead and 10 hostages were rescued but five other attackers were thought to remain inside, cutting off electricity to complicate security forces’ efforts to end the siege, said Captain Mohamed Hussein, who reported heavy gunfire. Most of the victims were young men who had been entering the Pizza House when the vehicle exploded, Hussein said.

Continue reading…