Smoke detected in cockpit of Korean Air jet as it approached Japan; no fire or injuries reported

TOKYO (Reuters) – Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said. Original Article
