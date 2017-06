Sins of the father: daughters of men who killed for Argentina’s regime speak out

Disturbed by growing denialism, women whose fathers committed heinous abuses urge other perpetrators to break their ‘pact of silence’ over their crimes

“Do you think I’m a monster?” Her father’s question was one that Analía Kalinec had been struggling to avoid since childhood.

But as she confronted him in the prison where he was held under trial for some of the worst crimes in Argentina’s history, it was one she could no longer ignore.

