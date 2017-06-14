Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong denounced by siblings

Extraordinary display of disapproval shocks country where open criticism of political leaders is discouraged

The younger siblings of Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, have launched a scathing personal and political attack on him, saying they have lost confidence in him as a leader and accusing their “big brother omnipresent” of abusing his power.

Lee Wei Ling and her brother Lee Hsien Yang said in a public statement released in the early hours of Wednesday that they were “disturbed by the character, conduct, motives and leadership” of the premier and his wife.

