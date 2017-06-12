Home / MENA / Singapore detains first woman citizen suspected of Islamist radicalism

Singapore detains first woman citizen suspected of Islamist radicalism

4 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Singapore detains first woman citizen suspected of Islamist radicalism

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore said on Monday it has detained an assistant child-care worker suspected of trying to join Islamic State and to find a militant husband in Syria, and was holding her under a tough security law that allows for detention without trial.
Original Article

Check Also

Egypt to keep administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will keep administrative control over two Red Sea islands it plans to transfer to Saudi Arabia, according to a government report advising parliament on the terms of the agreement.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.