Shaken it off! Taylor Swift ends Spotify spat

Singer ends three-year boycott of streaming service over royalties and makes entire back catalogue available to celebrate 10m sales of 1989 album

Taylor Swift has made her entire back catalogue available on Spotify, ending a three-year boycott of the streaming service following a row over artist royalties.

In 2014, the Shake It Off singer pulled her music from Spotify, where she was one of the service’s most popular artists, after bemoaning that artists receive a tiny royalty per song play. Swift, who initially refused to release her 2012 album Red on Spotify, has previously said that “valuable things should be paid for.” “It is my opinion that music should not be free,” she said at the time.

