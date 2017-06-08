Seven dead after gun battle rages for hours in Mexican prison
Authorities say 13 injured latest violence at prison in Ciudad Victoria, northern Mexico, a city long dominated by the Zetas drug cartel
A gun battle that raged for hours inside a prison inside northern Mexico has left seven dead and 13 injured, authorities reported on Wednesday.
Continuous automatic gunfire was heard late Tuesday at the prison in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the border state of Tamaulipas.
