Serraj meets ICC chief prosecutor Bensouda

1 day ago

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 22 June 2017: Presidency Council (PC) head Faiez Serraj expects to host International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in Tripoli in the near future so she can have a firsthand look at challenges of bringing to justice those who have committed crimes against humanity. Serraj met Bensouda on the […]Original Article

