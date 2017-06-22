Serraj meets ICC chief prosecutor Bensouda

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 22 June 2017: Presidency Council (PC) head Faiez Serraj expects to host International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in Tripoli in the near future so she can have a firsthand look at challenges of bringing to justice those who have committed crimes against humanity. Serraj met Bensouda on the […]Original Article
Check Also
Zintan MPs invite Serraj, Hafter and Ageela Saleh to hold talks in mountain town
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 June 2017: In a further sign of Zintan’s efforts to move to the middle ground between the Tripoli-based Presidency Council (PC) and the authorities in the east, the town’s two members of the House of Representatives, Abdussalam Nassiyah and Omar Abu Kadr Karmil, have invited PC head Faiez Serraj, [...]