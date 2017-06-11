Senators sound calls to release Comey ‘tapes’ as Trump attacks ‘cowardly’ leak

Republican senator voiced support for White House subpoena to release alleged recordings of private conversations between president and former FBI director

Days after James Comey’s blockbuster testimony, both Republicans and Democrats on Sunday called for the White House to release any tapes that may exist of a private conversation between the former FBI director and the president.

Republican senator Susan Collins said she would support a subpoena to the White House to release any alleged tapes, as Donald Trump launched new attacks on the fired FBI boss, saying he believed he was behind further leaks to the media.

