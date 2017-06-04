Home / World / Senators preview plans for James Comey hearing as suspense builds

Democrat Mark Warner says intelligence committee will discuss contacts apparently not yet ‘fully revealed’ between Trump aides and Russia

Two members of the Senate committee that will interrogate James Comey this week have previewed their questions for the former FBI director, saying they intend to ask him in detail about his interactions with Donald Trump and about the activities of Trump associates including Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

