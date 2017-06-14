Senate Republican cracks down on TV reporters’ ability to ask questions

Journalists told they can no longer film interviews with senators unless they gain permission from rules committee and senator in question

An apparent attempt by a top Republican to hamper the ability of television reporters to ask questions of United States senators fizzled out on Tuesday.

In a directive that was communicated verbally to members of the Capitol Hill press corps on Tuesday morning, reporters were told they would no longer be able to film interviews with US senators without previously granted permission from the Senate rules committee as well as the senator whom reporters seek to interview. However, by Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Senate rules committee told the Guardian that rules for journalists had returned to the status quo from the past.

Continue reading…