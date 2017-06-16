Scientists make quantum leap towards a secure new kind of internet

A global quantum internet is a major step closer as satellite beams ‘entangled’ light particles to ground stations more than 700 miles apart

Scientists have taken a major step towards building a global quantum internet by beaming “entangled” particles of light from a satellite to ground stations more than 700 miles apart.

The feat paves the way for a new kind of internet which draws on the curious ability for subatomic particles to be connected to one another despite being far apart and even on opposite sides of the planet.

