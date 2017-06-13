Home / MENA / Saudi king to meet Iraqi PM as regional tensions at high

Saudi king to meet Iraqi PM as regional tensions at high

21 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Saudi king to meet Iraqi PM as regional tensions at high

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The king of Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi prime minister will meet on Wednesday, a Saudi newspaper reported, their second meeting this year as the neighbors try to heal a rift over Iraq's alliance with Saudi arch foe Iran.
Original Article

Check Also

Hundreds get food poisoning in Iraqi displaced camp

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Hundreds fell ill from food poisoning in a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Monday evening, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.