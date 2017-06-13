BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The king of Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi prime minister will meet on Wednesday, a Saudi newspaper reported, their second meeting this year as the neighbors try to heal a rift over Iraq's alliance with Saudi arch foe Iran.
Saudi king to meet Iraqi PM as regional tensions at high
