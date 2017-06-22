Home / MENA / Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia's King Salman made his son next in line to the throne on Wednesday, handing the 31-year-old sweeping powers as the kingdom seeks a radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy and faces mounting tensions with regional rival Iran.
