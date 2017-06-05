DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Saudi, Egypt lead Arab states cutting Qatar ties, Iran blames Trump
