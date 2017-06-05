Home / MENA / Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
