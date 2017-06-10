RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcomed on Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism, but did not respond to a U.S. Department of State call for them to ease pressure on the Gulf state.
Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump’s scolding of Qatar
