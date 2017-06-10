Home / MENA / Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump’s scolding of Qatar

Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump’s scolding of Qatar

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcomed on Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism, but did not respond to a U.S. Department of State call for them to ease pressure on the Gulf state.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Qatar to stop funding terrorism as his state department urged Arab states to ease their blockade on the country and calm tensions that intensified with a Turkish offer to send military forces to aid its Qatari ally.

