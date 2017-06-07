Home / World / Santander rescues Spain’s failing Banco Popular, oil prices slide – as it happened

Santander rescues Spain’s failing Banco Popular, oil prices slide – as it happened

All the day’s economic and financial news, including a bank rescue in Spain and the OECD’s latest global economic outlook

It was a down day for European shares ahead of Thursdays key events, the UK election, the European Central Bank meeting and ex-FBI director James Comey’s testimony. A slide in the euro unnerved European stocks while conversely, a strong pound helped push the FTSE 100 lower. Energy and commodity companies were also under pressure after a slide in the oil price following a surprise jump in US crude stocks. The final scores showed:

Back with the oil price reaction to the surprise rise in US crude stocks:

Whopping 20K lots changed hands in #Brent 1min after @EIAgov. To give you an idea of how huge this is look at this. + volume than #OPEC day pic.twitter.com/b9InVyf9Cq

