Sam Panopoulos, inventor of Hawaiian pizza, dies aged 83
1 hour ago
World
Restaurateur is credited with being the first to put pineapple on pizza in the 1960s, setting off a global debate that still rages
The man credited with inventing the Hawaiian pizza, triggering endless debate around the world about the legitimacy of pineapple on the Italian staple, has died aged 83.
Sam Panopoulos emigrated from Greece to Canada in 1954 at the age of 20 and ran several restaurants in Ontario with his two brothers.
