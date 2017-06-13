By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 13 June 2017: The man who freed Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi, Ajmi al-Atiri, has complained at the decision by Libyan National Army (LNA) western commander Colonel Idris Madi to disband the Abubakr Al-Saddiq brigade and incorporate its members into other units in the western region. He said he had freed Saif to ensure […]Original Article
Home / Libya / Saif Al-Islam’s former jailer defends himself after LNA orders his brigade to disband; Madi says disbandment nothing to do with the Saif release
Check Also
Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation: UN report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation a UN report reveals. The assessment was made by the 299-page UN Libya Experts Panel report 2017 released last week. The report revealed varied and complex causes of Libyan instability. The report highlights the fact that even [...]