Price of butter has rocketed 92% in a year and bakers are warning of a strong risk that the key ingredient is ‘running out’

Bakers in France have warned that a vertiginous rise in the price of butter was slashing their profit margins and threatening an entire industry.



The price of butter, which makes up a quarter of the ingredients of many French pastries, rocketed 92% in the year to May, according to Fabien Castanier, the general secretary of the federation of French biscuit and cakemakers.

Continue reading…