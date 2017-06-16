MOSCOW/BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were skeptical.
Russia’s military says it may have killed IS leader; West, Iraq skeptical
