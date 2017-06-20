Home / World / Russian ‘gay propaganda’ law ruled discriminatory by European court

Russian ‘gay propaganda’ law ruled discriminatory by European court

4 hours ago World Comments Off on Russian ‘gay propaganda’ law ruled discriminatory by European court

Legislation banning promotion of homosexuality encourages homophobia, says European court of human rights

A Russian law that bans gay “propaganda” encourages homophobia and discrimination, the European court of human rights has ruled, in a sharply worded rebuke to the Kremlin.

Three Russian gay rights activists brought the case against the 2013 federal statute, widely known as the “gay propaganda” law, after they were arrested between 2009-12 for protesting against local anti-gay laws, which became the model for the later national law.

