Rights group says 1,700 people detained in Moscow and St Petersburg during protests called by opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian courts have started to hand down jail terms to demonstrators arrested at a series of anti-corruption protests across the country on Monday.

Several protesters in Moscow and St Petersburg were on Tuesday sentenced to 15 days in jail, including Ilya Yashin, the opposition leader and political partner of Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered in 2015.

