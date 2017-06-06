Russian court drops charges against Guardian reporter

Alec Luhn was detained by police while covering a protest in Moscow organised by opposition politician Alexei Navalny

A Moscow court has dropped charges against Guardian reporter Alec Luhn who faced a fine or community service after he was detained by police during a reporting assignment.

The charge of “violating the order of participating in a public event” came after Luhn was detained by police while covering a protest march in central Moscow on 26 March, organised by opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Continue reading…