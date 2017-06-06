Russian court drops charges against Guardian reporter
Editor
2 hours ago
World
3 Views
Alec Luhn was detained by police while covering a protest in Moscow organised by opposition politician Alexei Navalny
A Moscow court has dropped charges against Guardian reporter Alec Luhn who faced a fine or community service after he was detained by police during a reporting assignment.
The charge of “violating the order of participating in a public event” came after Luhn was detained by police while covering a protest march in central Moscow on 26 March, organised by opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Some Republicans are still pushing Trump to move forward with more draconian checks even though his travel ban plan is heading for the supreme court
Donald Trump rose to power on a platform that promised a travel ban against Muslims entering the US and a wall along the US-Mexico border. But courts and congressional pushback have intervened, leaving two of the president’s biggest campaign promises unfulfilled.
Seemingly frustrated by his powerlessness to impose the ban and build the wall, Trump on Monday declared that his administration had implemented new “extreme vetting” procedures to screen people coming into the United States.
Continue reading...