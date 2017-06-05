Russian agents hacked US voting system manufacturer before US election – report

Breaking News
2 hours ago

Intelligence carried out cyberattack on software supplier and sent phishing emails to local election officials, the Intercept said citing classified NSA report

Russian intelligence agents hacked a US voting systems manufacturer in the weeks leading up to last year’s presidential election, according to the Intercept, citing what it said was a highly classified National Security Agency (NSA) report.

The revelation coincided with the arrest of Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, who was charged with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

