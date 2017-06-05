Russian agents hacked US voting system manufacturer before US election – report
Editor
2 hours ago
World
7 Views
Intelligence carried out cyberattack on software supplier and sent phishing emails to local election officials, the Intercept said citing classified NSA report
Russian intelligence agents hacked a US voting systems manufacturer in the weeks leading up to last year’s presidential election, according to the Intercept, citing what it said was a highly classified National Security Agency (NSA) report.
The revelation coincided with the arrest of Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, who was charged with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Police said gunman, who killed himself, was a disgruntled former employee‘It appears the incident has nothing to do with any global terror activities’A gunman described by Florida police as “a disgruntled employee” shot dead five former colleagues at a business in suburban Orlando on Monday before killing himself, investigators said.
John Robert Neumann Jr, 45, entered the premises of Fiamma, a manufacturer of awnings for recreational vehicles, at about 8am, armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a large hunting knife, said Orange County sheriff Jerry Demings at an afternoon press briefing.
Continue reading...