Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained before Moscow protest

Anti-corruption campaigner was seeking to capitalise on growing support by repeating protests that rattled the Kremlin in March

The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been detained outside his home after he called on his supporters to take to the streets of Moscow to demonstrate the growing momentum behind his protest movement.

The lawyer turned anti-corruption campaigner, who wants to challenge Vladimir Putin for the presidency next year, is popular among a minority of the population, and his support is growing. A protest in March against alleged corruption linked to the prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, drew an estimated 60,000 people to the streets in cities across Russia.

