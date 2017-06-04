Russia actively stoking discord in Macedonia since 2008, intel files say
Leaked documents suggest Kremlin’s goal is to stop Balkan countries joining Nato and to pry them away from western influence
Russian spies and diplomats have been involved in a nearly decade-long effort to spread propaganda and provoke discord in Macedonia, according to a leak of classified documents from the country’s intelligence agency.
The documents suggest that Moscow has been seeking to step up its influence all across the countries of the former Yugoslavia. The Kremlin’s goal is to stop them from joining Nato and to pry them away from western influence, the reports say.
Seven killed and 48 injured people taken to hospitals
21 victims remain in critical conditionMember of public suffered gunshot woundEight officers fired 50 rounds at attackersLondon attacks: what we know so far
Attackers drove van into pedestrians before stabbing people
Full report: Police shoot dead three suspects after London attackPrime minister says too much ‘tolerance of extremism’ in UKTrump responds with attack on London mayorHave you been affected by the attacks?
7.44pm BST
A small sign of normality returning to the London Bridge area - Borough Tube station is once again open to commuters.
#Borough - the station has now reopened, following an earlier police investigation.
7.41pm BST
A vigil for the victims will be held in Potters Fields Park, Southwark, on Monday night, according to a statement on the London Assembly website.
