Russia actively stoking discord in Macedonia since 2008, intel files say

Leaked documents suggest Kremlin’s goal is to stop Balkan countries joining Nato and to pry them away from western influence

Russian spies and diplomats have been involved in a nearly decade-long effort to spread propaganda and provoke discord in Macedonia, according to a leak of classified documents from the country’s intelligence agency.



The documents suggest that Moscow has been seeking to step up its influence all across the countries of the former Yugoslavia. The Kremlin’s goal is to stop them from joining Nato and to pry them away from western influence, the reports say.

Continue reading…