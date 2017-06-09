Ruff justice: Chinese city institutes ‘one dog policy’

Owners with more than one canine in Qingdao must give others to an adoption agency under controversial new law

For decades, China harshly enforced its one-child policy through forced abortions and hefty fines. Now the government in one Chinese city is seeking to exert control over another segment of the population, limiting households to one dog each.



The eastern city of Qingdao, a coastal beach town renowned as the home of Tsingtao beer, also banned 40 “ferocious” dog breeds for residents living the the downtown districts. Some of the restricted breeds include Tibetan mastiffs, akitas and German shepherds.

