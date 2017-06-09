Ruff justice: Chinese city institutes ‘one dog policy’
Editor
1 hour ago
World
5 Views
Owners with more than one canine in Qingdao must give others to an adoption agency under controversial new law
For decades, China harshly enforced its one-child policy through forced abortions and hefty fines. Now the government in one Chinese city is seeking to exert control over another segment of the population, limiting households to one dog each.
The eastern city of Qingdao, a coastal beach town renowned as the home of Tsingtao beer, also banned 40 “ferocious” dog breeds for residents living the the downtown districts. Some of the restricted breeds include Tibetan mastiffs, akitas and German shepherds.
Continue reading…
Check Also
President claims ‘vindication’ in tweeted response to Senate hearingAnalysis: Comey has put Trump’s truthfulness centre stageDonald Trump called his former FBI director a “leaker” on Friday, one day after James Comey testified under oath that the president lied about his firing and the FBI in an effort to undermine the agency’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Related: James Comey details Trump's 'lies' and reaffirms belief of Russian meddling in election
Continue reading...