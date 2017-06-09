Roman Polanski’s rape victim to ask LA court to end the case against him

Samantha Geimer, who was 13 years old when director assaulted her in 1977, will help make case that he has served his time

The woman whom fugitive movie director Roman Polanski admitted he raped 40 years ago will attend a court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday where she hopes to plead for an end to the case, Polanski’s attorney said.



Samantha Geimer was 13 years old when Polanski assaulted her in Los Angeles in 1977. In recent years, she has said repeatedly that she has forgiven Polanski, now 83, but Friday’s appearance would make the first time Geimer has appeared publicly at a court hearing in the case.

Continue reading…