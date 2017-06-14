Home / World / Rod Rosenstein: ‘no secret plan’ to fire special counsel in Trump-Russia inquiry

1 hour ago

Deputy attorney general dismisses reports that Donald Trump is considering dismissing Robert Mueller, saying decision would rest with him alone

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, has hit back following speculation that Donald Trump was considering firing the special counsel Robert Mueller, assuring senators he was aware of “no secret plan” to oust the former FBI director overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Appearing before the Senate appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, Rosenstein said any decision to fire Mueller would rest with him alone, after the attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself from the Russia investigation. Rosenstein appointed Mueller to head the Russia investigation shortly after the president sacked James Comey as FBI director.

