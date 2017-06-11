Richard Hammond escaped crashed car moments before being ‘incinerated’
Former Top Gear presenter climbed out of vehicle moments before it burst into flames following fall down a hill in St Gallen, Switzerland
Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was seconds from being “incinerated” after a car he was driving plummeted down a hill, flipped over and burst into flames.
The accident occurred in the town of St Gallen in north-east Switzerland during a shoot for his Amazon show The Grand Tour. The 47-year-old managed to escape the wreckage of a Rimac Concept One supercar worth £2m that had plummeted down the steep Hemberg Hill climb.
