Richard Hammond airlifted to hospital after car crash in Switzerland
Editor
16 mins ago
World
6 Views
Former Top Gear presenter involved in accident in St Gallen during filming of The Grand Tour
The former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has been airlifted to hospital in Switzerland after being involved in a car crash while in Switzerland filming his new Amazon show.
The accident occurred in the town of St Gallen in north-east Switzerland during a shoot for The Grand Tour. The 47-year-old had to be pulled from the wreckage of a Rimac supercar worth £2m that later burst into flames.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Actor who played Batman in 1960s US TV series and voiced Mayor West on Family Guy dies
Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the 1960s television series, has died aged 88 of leukaemia. He is remembered by fans for his kooky, exaggerated portrayal of the superhero in the ABC show, which ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1968.
West once said that he played Batman “for laughs, but in order to do [that], one had to never think it was funny. You just had to pull on that cowl and believe that no one would recognise you.”
Continue reading...